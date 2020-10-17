Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Sells $889,224.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Labombard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.91 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

