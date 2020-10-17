Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD) Trading Up 27.5%

Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD)’s stock price was up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 222,024 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

About Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.