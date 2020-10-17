PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) Trading Down 0.3%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.12. 8,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.