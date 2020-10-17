Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $27.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

