Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.15% of Performant Financial worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

