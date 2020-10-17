Pi Financial Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM)

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total value of C$66,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,600. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$219,800.00. Insiders sold 155,500 shares of company stock worth $1,680,418 in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

