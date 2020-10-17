Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,633,000.

BOND stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

