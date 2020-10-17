Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells $1,072,200.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Gregory Kenausis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,072,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,675.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

