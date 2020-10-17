Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

