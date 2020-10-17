Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

