PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get PUMA SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of PUMA SE/ADR stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. PUMA SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.