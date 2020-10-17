PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get PUMA SE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. PUMA SE/ADR has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.