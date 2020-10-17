PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get PUMA SE/ADR alerts:

PUMSY stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. PUMA SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.