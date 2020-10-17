Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ferro Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ferro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ferro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 211,892 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferro by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

