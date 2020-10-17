Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE OVV opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

