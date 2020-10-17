Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

