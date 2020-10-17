Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

