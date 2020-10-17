Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $11.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE OVV opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $16,425,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

