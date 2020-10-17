Raymond James Cuts Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$49.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.17.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$38.63 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.87.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7483411 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

