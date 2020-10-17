Raymond James Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$17.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.00. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.7657665 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,384.62%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

