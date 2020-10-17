Raymond James Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$6.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

VET stock opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$193.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

