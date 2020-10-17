Raymond James Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $47.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.
Shares of ALSN opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
