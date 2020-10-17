Raymond James Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $47.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of ALSN opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

