Raymond James Raises Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $16.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 391.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 411,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

