Raymond James Reiterates C$1.75 Price Target for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $317.22 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.