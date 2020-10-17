Raymond James Reiterates C$1.75 Price Target for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $317.22 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98.
About Ascot Resources
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.