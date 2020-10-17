Raymond James Reiterates C$14.50 Price Target for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ALS opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a market cap of $469.79 million and a PE ratio of 34.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.87. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.32.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

