Raymond James Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $884.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.14%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

