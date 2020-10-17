Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Oct 20 Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.