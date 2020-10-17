Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

