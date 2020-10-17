Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,300 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 1,013,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.
OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $40.90 on Friday. Recruit has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
