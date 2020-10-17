Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $102,894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $42,577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $28,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

MAA stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

