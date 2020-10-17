Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 64,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

