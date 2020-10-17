Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Ecolab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

ECL stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

