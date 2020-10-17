Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

