Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 28 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,022.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.