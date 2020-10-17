Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

