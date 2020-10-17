Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,898 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 873,034 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 140.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,233,000 after acquiring an additional 681,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5,208.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

