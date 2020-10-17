Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 182,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

