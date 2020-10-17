Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

