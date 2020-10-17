Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $12,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,193.38 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,111.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

