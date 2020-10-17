Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after acquiring an additional 160,631 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 520,600 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

