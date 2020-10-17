Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

