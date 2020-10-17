Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 259.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after buying an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after buying an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $18.11 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

