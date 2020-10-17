Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $148,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 146.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $1,991,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research stock opened at $364.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

