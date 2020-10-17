Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

DUK stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

