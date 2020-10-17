Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,271 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.