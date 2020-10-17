Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Prologis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Prologis by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

