Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,822 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $287.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

