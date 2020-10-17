Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

