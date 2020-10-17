Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

