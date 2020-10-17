Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $115.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.